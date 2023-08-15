RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

DG stock opened at $163.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.84 and its 200 day moving average is $198.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

