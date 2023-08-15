RB Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

