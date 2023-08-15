RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Short Interest Update

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 152,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,065. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $23.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.89.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $59.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

