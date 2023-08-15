Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Declares Aug 23 Dividend of $0.26

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced a aug 23 dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 213.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,152,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,886. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

