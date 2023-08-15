Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.87. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 148.20% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $417.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.24 million. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,927. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $199.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Transactions at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Allison A. Page bought 4,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $55,291.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allison A. Page bought 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $55,291.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 15,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,594.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 45,852 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading

