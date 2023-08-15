Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at B. Riley

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $2.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Rekor Systems Price Performance

Shares of REKR stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 130.43% and a negative net margin of 359.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc bought 1,918,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,512,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,007,591 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,944.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

