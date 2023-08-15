Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 15th (AGGZF, CCEP, CGJTF, CROMF, EFRTF, HD, KRRGF, POFCY, PRBZF, PTRUF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 15th:

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$75.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to €68.00 ($73.91).

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)

had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$202.00 to C$197.00.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.50.

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $360.00.

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$6.75 to C$6.50.

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 85 ($1.08).

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$110.00.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$124.00.

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.15.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,700 ($21.57) to GBX 1,575 ($19.98).

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $102.00 to $139.00.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($13.32) to GBX 975 ($12.37).

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 215 ($2.73).

