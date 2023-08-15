Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 15th (AGGZF, CCEP, CGJTF, CROMF, EFRTF, HD, KRRGF, POFCY, PRBZF, PTRUF)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 15th:

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$75.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to €68.00 ($73.91).

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$202.00 to C$197.00.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.50.

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $360.00.

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$6.75 to C$6.50.

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 85 ($1.08).

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$110.00.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$124.00.

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.15.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,700 ($21.57) to GBX 1,575 ($19.98).

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $102.00 to $139.00.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($13.32) to GBX 975 ($12.37).

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 215 ($2.73).

