Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for New Fortress Energy (NFE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2023 – New Fortress Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/9/2023 – New Fortress Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – New Fortress Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – New Fortress Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE stock opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $561.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at New Fortress Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall bought 4,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $125,640.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy W. Jay bought 3,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.28 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at $854,649.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Desmond Iain Catterall purchased 4,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $125,640.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $841,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after buying an additional 99,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

