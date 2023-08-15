Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 15th (ABSI, ACLX, ANVS, ARCT, AZYO, BILL, BIOR, BLND, BTCS, BWEN)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 15th:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $7.70 price target on the stock.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $315.00 price target on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the stock.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $172.00 target price on the stock.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

