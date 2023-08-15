Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 15th (ABSI, ACLX, ANVS, ARCT, AZYO, BILL, BIOR, BLND, BTCS, BWEN)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 15th:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get Absci Co alerts:

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $7.70 price target on the stock.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $315.00 price target on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the stock.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $172.00 target price on the stock.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.