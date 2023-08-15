Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CERE) in the last few weeks:

8/7/2023 – Cerevel Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Cerevel Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Cerevel Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

8/3/2023 – Cerevel Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. 534,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,807. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul D. Burgess purchased 21,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $501,708.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,708.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 301,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,940 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 146,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

