Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CERE) in the last few weeks:
- 8/7/2023 – Cerevel Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – Cerevel Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – Cerevel Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.
- 8/3/2023 – Cerevel Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. 534,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,807. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 146,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cerevel Therapeutics
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.