Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,070,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 551,780 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International makes up approximately 1.1% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.99% of Restaurant Brands International worth $206,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 121,590 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,929.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 22.8% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 201,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.35.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.36. 245,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

