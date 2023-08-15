Reviewing Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) & Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) and Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Reliq Health Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Reliq Health Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 2 3 1 0 1.83 Reliq Health Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has a consensus price target of $25.70, indicating a potential downside of 51.29%. Given Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jerónimo Martins, SGPS is more favorable than Reliq Health Technologies.

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Reliq Health Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 2.40% 25.56% 5.68% Reliq Health Technologies -13.98% -24.21% -14.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Reliq Health Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $26.75 billion N/A $621.62 million $2.11 25.01 Reliq Health Technologies $6.70 million 11.22 -$6.46 million ($0.01) -37.00

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Reliq Health Technologies. Reliq Health Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliq Health Technologies has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS beats Reliq Health Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner; and cash and carry stores under the Recheio name in Portugal. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Pingo Doce name; Bem-Estar pharmacies; petrol stations; and clothing under Code brand. Further, the company operates kiosks and coffee shops under the Jeronymo name; and chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; wholesale of fruit and vegetables; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; the purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of health and beauty products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; and provision of economic and accounting, business portfolio management, financial, and sea passenger water transport services. It is also involved in the trading and distribution of consumer goods; retail and wholesale of non-food products; other business support service activities; and provision of services in the area of wholesale and retail distribution. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. is a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel dos Santos, SGPS, S.E.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc. in May 2016. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

