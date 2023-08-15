Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.42 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth about $2,218,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 34.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 204,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

