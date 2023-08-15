Robinson Capital Management LLC Buys 23,948 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,948 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund accounts for approximately 1.4% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $5,145,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 77,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter.

DMB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,549. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

