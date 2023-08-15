Robinson Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $613,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $1,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Trading Down 0.1 %

MBAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,604. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $10.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

