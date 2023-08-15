Robinson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Robinson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,957 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 56,068 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IQI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.32. 41,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,381. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0372 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.