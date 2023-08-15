Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 83,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

MYD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,312. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.