Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund makes up 1.7% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 450,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 254,177 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 427,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 58,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.87. 13,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,520. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $13.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

