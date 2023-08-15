Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Robinson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,692 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 344,277 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 862.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 174,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 156,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 390,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 133,017 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,777 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,729. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

