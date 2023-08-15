Robinson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA)

Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $7,974,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $5,796,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $5,073,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 606.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 370,866 shares during the period. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $3,170,000.

Shares of BACA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business combination targets in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

