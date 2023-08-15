Robinson Capital Management LLC Invests $585,000 in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,430 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCK. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 47,448 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 78.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 34,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

