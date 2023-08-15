Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 23,846 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,846 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III makes up about 1.5% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at $3,709,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,476,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,390,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after buying an additional 148,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,000. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MYI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $12.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

