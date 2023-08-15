RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Trading Up 229,900%

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 229,900% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.00.
RoboGroup T.E.K. Trading Up 229,900.0 %
About RoboGroup T.E.K.
RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RoboGroup T.E.K.
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Energy
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for RoboGroup T.E.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RoboGroup T.E.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.