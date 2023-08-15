Rogers Sugar Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Rogers Sugar Price Performance
Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$603.94 million, a PE ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.59. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$5.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.10.
Rogers Sugar Company Profile
