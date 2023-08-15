Rogers Sugar Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$603.94 million, a PE ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.59. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$5.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.10.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

