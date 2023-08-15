Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$75.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Monday.

Ag Growth International Stock Up 15.4 %

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International stock traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 792. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $45.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

