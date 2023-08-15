Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$75.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Monday.
View Our Latest Research Report on AGGZF
Ag Growth International Stock Up 15.4 %
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ag Growth International
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.