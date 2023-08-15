Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 45,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 117,937 shares.The stock last traded at $12.99 and had previously closed at $13.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RWAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $524.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.90%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.