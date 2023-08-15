S.A. Mason LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.06. 4,320,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,750,666. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.