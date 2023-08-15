S.A. Mason LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,641,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 129.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 585,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,051,000 after purchasing an additional 330,487 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.29. The company had a trading volume of 242,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,322. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $108.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average of $101.66.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.48%.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

