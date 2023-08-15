S.A. Mason LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.4% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,967 shares of company stock valued at $108,143,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,417. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $372.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

