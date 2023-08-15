S.A. Mason LLC Increases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 576,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,278. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $218.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.06 and a 200 day moving average of $95.72.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile



Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

