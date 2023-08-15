S.A. Mason LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,512. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.14. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

