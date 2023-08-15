S.A. Mason LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

Coty Price Performance

COTY traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty Profile



Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

