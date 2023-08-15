S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 6,401 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. 4,603,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,137,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

