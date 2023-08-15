S.A. Mason LLC Trims Stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth $33,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth $483,000. Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in Rimini Street by 48.9% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,679,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 551,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Rimini Street by 89.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Rimini Street Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RMNI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 150,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,511. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $229.85 million, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 21,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $90,881.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 21,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $90,881.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,515 shares of company stock worth $218,405. Corporate insiders own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

Featured Stories

