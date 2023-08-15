San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,854 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Watsco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $3,494,000,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.85. 79,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,136. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.61 and a 1-year high of $383.83.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.44.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

