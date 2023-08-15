San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.7% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,854,820,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,804,000 after purchasing an additional 57,862 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $17.70 on Tuesday, hitting $675.23. 254,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,333. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $707.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $687.28. The company has a market cap of $100.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

