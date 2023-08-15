San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,312,000 after acquiring an additional 721,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $59,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,551,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,809,000 after purchasing an additional 219,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,185,000 after buying an additional 200,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.43. 332,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.62.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

