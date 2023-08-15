San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $867,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,224 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $75,502,000 after acquiring an additional 537,980 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $1,158,205. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,570. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.