San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,742 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.54. 1,651,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,257. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.43.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.