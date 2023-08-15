San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 40,183 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.38. 658,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,944. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

