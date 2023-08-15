San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,148 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. UBS Group raised their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.01. The company had a trading volume of 896,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.07. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

