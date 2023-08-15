San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,367 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $101.31. 1,386,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,169. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of -36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $151.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

