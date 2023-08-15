San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,318,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,746,000 after buying an additional 41,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kroger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,573,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,941,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,114 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,979. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

