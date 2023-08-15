San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,117 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD traded down $3.49 on Tuesday, reaching $233.51. 713,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,063. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.95.

View Our Latest Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.