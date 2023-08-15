Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sanmina Trading Down 0.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Sanmina by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sanmina by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sanmina by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.99. 160,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sanmina has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sanmina declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

