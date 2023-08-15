Sapphire Price Hits $0.0149 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $21.12 million and $2,556.74 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.76 or 0.06259293 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00040440 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00020152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00027612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00013015 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,441,937,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,421,303,802 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

