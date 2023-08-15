Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,595,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,575,000 after acquiring an additional 179,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,203,000 after acquiring an additional 55,108 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $968,403.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 953,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,702,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $968,403.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 953,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,702,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at $89,231,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,517 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.86. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.84 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

