SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Short Interest Update

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 961,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

SBAC traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,248. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $214.51 and a twelve month high of $352.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.72.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

