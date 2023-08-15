Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 28,104 shares.The stock last traded at $57.45 and had previously closed at $57.89.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNDB. Avant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,599,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

