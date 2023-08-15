Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLXW) Short Interest Update

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Scilex Stock Performance

Shares of SCLXW stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,219. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Scilex has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scilex

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Scilex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Scilex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scilex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Scilex in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Scilex by 25.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid therapies for patients with acute and chronic pain. The company's principal product includes ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

